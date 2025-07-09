U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,778 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after buying an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after buying an additional 2,500,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after buying an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

