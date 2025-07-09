U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

