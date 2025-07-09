U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,502 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

