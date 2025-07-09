Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CFO Nathan Kroeker Sells 24,124 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 24,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $125,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 538,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,584.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Kroeker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Nathan Kroeker sold 47,254 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $232,489.68.

On Friday, May 16th, Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

