China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 621 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,860,000 after purchasing an additional 189,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $56,984,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,828 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.41. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 936 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 106,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,035.50. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $783,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.