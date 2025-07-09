49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,079,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

