Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $466.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.