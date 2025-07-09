Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,484,312,000 after buying an additional 268,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after acquiring an additional 955,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,867,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,488,482,000 after purchasing an additional 408,283 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Express by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $317.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.19. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.25.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

