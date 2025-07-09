Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IWO opened at $289.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

