Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,512,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.1%

LH opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.96 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.66.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,990. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

