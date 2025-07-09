China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $935,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

