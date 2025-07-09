iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

