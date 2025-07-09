M&T Bank Corp Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.