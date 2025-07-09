M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

