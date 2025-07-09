The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $27,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.67 and a 200-day moving average of $255.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

