M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 357,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,779,000 after buying an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

