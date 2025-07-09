M&T Bank Corp Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302,153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 150.5% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UPS opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.96.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

