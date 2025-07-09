Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 38,381 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,381 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,378,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

