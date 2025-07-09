Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $20,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 700,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 680,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 363,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

