Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

