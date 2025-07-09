49 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH)

49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,036.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.