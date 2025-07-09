49 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6%

CMCSA opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

