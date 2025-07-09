Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $515.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $445.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.07.

Shares of MCO opened at $499.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

