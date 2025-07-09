Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

