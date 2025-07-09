Guggenheim Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Guggenheim reiterated their sell rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $724.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $1,023.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,007.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

