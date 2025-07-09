Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.64.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,206.44 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,195.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

