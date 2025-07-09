Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE CNM opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,983,343.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,730.72. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This represents a 71.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,931,870 in the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Core & Main by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 4,757.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,913 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Core & Main by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,374,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

