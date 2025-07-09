Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.10 and a beta of 1.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,819.49. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $322,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 360,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,478.50. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,572 shares of company stock worth $5,373,706. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

