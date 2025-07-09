Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPAY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Get Corpay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY stock opened at $332.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay has a twelve month low of $265.06 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.