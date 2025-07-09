Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

Realty Income stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

