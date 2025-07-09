Analyzing Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) & Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Barratt Redrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 4.98% 33.27% 11.79% Barratt Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Barratt Redrow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion 1.17 $143.42 million N/A N/A Barratt Redrow $5.25 billion 1.58 $143.70 million N/A N/A

Barratt Redrow has higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Redrow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Everus Construction Group and Barratt Redrow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Barratt Redrow 0 0 0 1 4.00

Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Everus Construction Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than Barratt Redrow.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

