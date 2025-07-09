Contrasting DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) & Its Peers

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DICK’S Sporting Goods to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DICK’S Sporting Goods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 9 9 0 2.42 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 207 1721 2645 80 2.56

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus price target of $219.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 1.64%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion $1.17 billion 14.87 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors $13.96 billion $608.19 million 13.93

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.49% 38.06% 11.28% DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.