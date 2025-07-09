Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.