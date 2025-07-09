Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

