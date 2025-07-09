Head-To-Head Comparison: Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) & NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NETGEAR and Cistera Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00

NETGEAR presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.10%. Given Cistera Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cistera Networks is more favorable than NETGEAR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

83.0% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NETGEAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NETGEAR and Cistera Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $673.76 million 1.29 $12.36 million $0.82 36.88 Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Cistera Networks.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Cistera Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 3.72% -7.63% -4.85% Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NETGEAR beats Cistera Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls. The NETGEAR for Business segment provides pro AV Solutions; pro routers; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points; general purpose ethernet switches; NETGEAR Insight remote management software; and NETGEAR engage controller. It markets and sells its products through wholesale distributors, traditional and online retailers, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company’s convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

