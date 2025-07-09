Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324.63 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 324.63 ($4.41), with a volume of 2834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.38).

Temple Bar Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £924.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

