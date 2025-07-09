WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 447.70 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 448 ($6.09). Approximately 113,859,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average daily volume of 9,342,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).
WPP Trading Down 18.9%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 639.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.
About WPP
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
