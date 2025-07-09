WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 447.70 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 448 ($6.09). Approximately 113,859,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average daily volume of 9,342,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).

WPP Trading Down 18.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 639.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

