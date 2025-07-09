Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Up 12% – Here’s Why

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) was up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 336.50 ($4.57). Approximately 6,724,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 681,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($4.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTG

Hunting Trading Up 12.4%

Hunting Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £692.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.37.

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.