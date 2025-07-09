Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.53 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.05). Approximately 198,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 387,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
Lexington Gold Stock Down 6.7%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.63. The stock has a market cap of £17.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of -1.04.
About Lexington Gold
