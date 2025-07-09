Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 53.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.5% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 127.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

