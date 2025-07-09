EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $542.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.42 and a 200 day moving average of $442.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.33.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

