Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 421 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,180,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

