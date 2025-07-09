Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

