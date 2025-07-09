TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IWN opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

