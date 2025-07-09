Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of RIO opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

