Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE DNP opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.