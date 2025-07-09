Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $562.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

