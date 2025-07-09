Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on Kinetik and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $188,213,894.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNTK opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.42%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

