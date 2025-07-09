Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Increased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

