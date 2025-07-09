Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $405,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.